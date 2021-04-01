AIMIM MP's supporters carry him on shoulders to celebrate after lockdown lifted in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel's supporters carried him on their shoulders and celebrated in Aurangabad on Tuesday after the administration decided to lift lockdown there.



Jaleel said, "I thank people who supported our demand (to lift lockdown) and administration which understood that lockdown will affect the poor."

"Last night, around 10:30 pm it was announced that there won't be any lockdown in Aurangabad. To confirm it, crowd gathered outside my house and held me on shoulders. In the video, I am seen without mask, police can take necessary action, but others shouldn't bother," he said.

"It's being said I didn't wear a mask or had deliberately collected the crowd. Let me clarify, I didn't ask people to gather, they came themselves as they were happy," he added. (ANI)

