AIMIM, NCP workers clash in Aurangabad, police resort to lathicharge

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:56 IST

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Workers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) clashed here at Kat Kat Gate area on Monday.
Police resorted to baton-charge to control them.
According to police, the clashes took place after the polling was over.
"After voting concluded, a clash erupted between workers of two parties. The situation is under control," said police official.
"I had gone there to talk to my party workers when they were attacked (by NCP workers). We told police that it should inspect the CCTV footage and take action," said AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel.
In Maharashtra, BJP is contesting at 150 seats while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. The remaining seats have been left for smaller allies
Meanwhile, Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Counting of votes in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on October 24. (ANI)

