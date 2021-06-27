AIMIM to contest 100 seats in UP Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday clarified that his party will field candidates on 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

AIMIM has also begun the selection process of candidates, informed the party's chief.

Owaisi also said that his political party is in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition led by Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I want to put some things in front of you regarding the election: 1) We have decided that we will field our candidates on 100 seats, the party has started the process of selecting the candidates and we have also released the candidate application form. 2) We are with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. 3) We have not had any talk with any other party regarding elections or alliance."

Earlier, there were speculations that AIMIM will be forming an alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

However, Mayawati on Sunday dismissed the reports and said that her party would contest alone in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)