Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III carrying Chandrayaan-2 (file pic)
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III carrying Chandrayaan-2 (file pic)

Aiming for the Moon, ISRO to launch Chandrayaan 2 today

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:47 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1, began on Sunday evening.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan said that the Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial manoeuvres in the days to come. Sivan said that all the preparatory works regarding the launch have been completed and technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified.
ISRO is keeping update on the launch. "Filling of N204 for the liquid core stage (L110) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO Updates will continue.....," tweeted ISRO.
ISRO had successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission on Saturday. The Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched on July 15. However, less than an hour before the launch, the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected.
ISRO Chief said that Chandrayaan-2 will be landing on the moon very slowly. "It will land on the South Pole. There is a lot of scientific testing to be done regarding the mission. Scientists around the world are looking forward to the launch," said Sivan.
Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body." The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.
It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:45 IST

After missing two deadlines, Karnataka gears up for trust vote again

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:52 IST

UP ATS seizes 1000 detonators, 5000 gelatin rods in Jhansi, 4 arrested

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police confiscated a huge cache of explosives including 1000 detonators and 5000 gelatin rods here at Uldan in Jhansi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:47 IST

3 held for thrashing a national level player in Baghpat

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Three persons were arrested after a purported video went viral in which four people were caught thrashing a national-level shooter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:22 IST

Hapur : 9 dead, several injured in road mishap

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Nine people died while several others were severely injured in a road accident which took place in Hafizpur here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:02 IST

Caught on camera: Man gives phone snatchers a hard day in Delhi

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): After getting attacked by a snatcher on a bike who fled with her phone, a woman here did not let the perpetrators have an easy run.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:10 IST

Omar corners Governor Malik over his statement asking terrorists...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah slammed Governor Satya Pal Malik for asking terrorists to kill corrupt people rather than targeting security forces.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:07 IST

IMA Ponzi scam: Mansoor Khan taken to hospital following...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): The prime accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam, Mansoor Khan, was taken to hospital for a check-up here earlier on Sunday after he complained of chest pain and palpitations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:38 IST

UP: Businessman pays bail money of 17 inmates on his 73rd birthday

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A local businessman here deposited around Rs 35,000 with the district jail authorities to secure the release of 17 inmates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:36 IST

Bihar: Woman delivers baby girl on NDRF's rescue boat

Motihari (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): In flood-hit Motihari in Bihar, a woman delivered a baby girl in a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue boat on July 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:31 IST

Juvenile elephant dies after being accidentally electrocuted in...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A juvenile elephant on Sunday died after being accidentally electrocuted in Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:25 IST

MP: Missing girl found dead inside well in Damoh, parents call...

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The parents of an eight-year-old girl, who was found dead inside a well after she went missing on Saturday, have demanded action against a person whom they suspect to be the murderer of their minor girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:22 IST

2 held for BJP leader's murder in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested two accused in the murder of BJP leader BS Tomar.

Read More
iocl