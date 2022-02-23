Aiming to hone operational skills, Indian Navy's Multinational Exercise MILAN-2022 to commence on Feb 25

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): The latest edition of the Indian Navy's multilateral exercise MILAN 2022 is scheduled to commence from Friday in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam with the theme of 'Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration' aiming to hone operational skills, and enable doctrinal learning in the maritime domain, through professional interaction between friendly navies, according to a statement by the Indian Navy.

MILAN 22 is being conducted over a duration of 9 days in two phases with the harbour phase scheduled from February 25 to 28 and Sea Phase from March 1 to 4.

"The theme of the MILAN 2022 exercise is 'Camaraderie - Cohesion - Collaboration' which aims to project India as a responsible maritime power to the world at large," said the statement.

Since the inception of MILAN in 1995, the event has been held biennially except for 2001, 2005, 2016, and 2020. While the 2001 and 2016 editions were not held due to International Fleet Reviews, the 2005 editions were rescheduled to 2006 due to the 2004 Tsunami. 2020 edition of MILAN was postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19.



"MILAN 22 will witness its largest-ever participation, with more than 40 countries sending their warships/high-level delegations. This edition of MILAN would be larger in 'scope and complexity' with focus on exercises at sea including exercises in surface, sub-surface, and air domains and weapon firing," said the statement.

Operational Conferences and Seminars are also being conducted, providing participating navies/ delegations with an opportunity to express their views on maritime security. The high-profile foreign delegates will comprise the highest level naval leadership, agency heads, Ambassadors, and equivalent.

Key events planned during MILAN 22 include an Opening Ceremony followed by the inauguration of MILAN Village on February 26.

An International City Parade is scheduled on the evening of 27 February with the participation of foreign contingents. MILAN 22 will also host an International Maritime Seminar with the theme - 'Harnessing Collective Maritime Competence through Collaboration' on February 27 and 28.

Other activities include Professional/ Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, DSRV demonstration, MILAN of Young Officers, Sports Fixtures, and Cultural Visits to Agra and Bodh Gaya for foreign visitors. The Sea Phase of the exercise for countries participating with ships/ aircraft is scheduled from March 1 to 4, said the statement. (ANI)

