Aiming to improve on-time performance, Air India directs cabin crew to wear less jewellery, avoid duty-free shopping

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): With an aim to improve the on-time performance (OTP) of the airline, Air India, which was recently owned by Tata Group, on Sunday issued a new circular for its cabin crew, instructing them to wear minimum jewelry, and prohibiting them from visiting duty-free shops, drinking alcohol, and eating before guest boarding.

"The Cabin Crew must adhere to the uniform regulations with emphasis on minimum jewelry being worn in order to avoid any delays at customs and security checks," Air India circular read.

"The Cabin crew should not visit duty-free shops and proceed to the boarding gate soon after completing immigration and security checks," AI circular added.



The issue of the circular to the cabin crew behind the airline seeks to improve the airline's on-time performance.

"Cabin supervisor must ensure that all cabin crew is present in the cabin. The crew must not consume beverages/or eat food prior to/during guest boarding) and assist in swift boarding/seating of guests," Circular added.

