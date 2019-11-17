VHP leader Alok Kumar talking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday.
VHP leader Alok Kumar talking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday.

AIMPLB indulging in shadow boxing, review petition won't succeed, believe Hindutva leaders

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:32 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi (India), Nov 17 (ANI): The day All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its Ayodhya verdict, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Alok Kumar on Sunday took a dig at AIMPLB and Asaduddin Owaisi for refusing to accept the judgment.
Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that the AIMPLB was not a party in the case and has no locus standi.
"They are indulging in shadow boxing. They themselves have accepted that the review petition has no chance of success. All they are doing is to placate their followers," he said.
"And I have seen a gentleman's statement from Hyderabad that he doesn't need 5-acre land. Who is giving him the land?," stated Kumar in an apparent jibe at Owaisi.
David Frawley, a scholar and Hindu activist too has an opinion on the matter.
While speaking to ANI, Frawley said that the petition won't make any impact as the AIMPLB doesn't have people's support to file review. The scholar stated that it is the social justice that the land went to the temple.
Frawley, who was in the national capital to address a seminar on social justice policies of the Modi government, said that Muslims abroad have not heard of the Babri Masjid and they should not justify their claims on the temple as Hindus can't claim that they own Mecca.
"There are many mosques in India that are more well known than the Babri Masjid. And I don't think they have the support to claim again on the land. They can't justify to own that site (Ayodhya) like Hindu can't claim they own Mecca. They have the right to ask for a review. It won't be making any impact," stated Frawley.
The Hindu scholar said that Muslims should recognise India as a Hindu majority country.
"They can respect some Hindu sentiments. So many temples were destroyed by the Muslim invaders. In fact, a better appreciation in the form of land is given to them, " added Frawley, who also claimed that not many Muslims outside India have heard about the Babri mosque.
Frawley stated that Babri mosque was hardly used for prayers and had been a disputed site for long. And that it may be some sort of issue for Pakistan but not for other Islamic countries.
"Almost no Muslims outside India have heard about the Babri mosque. It's never been an issue for them. In India, this mosque was hardly used and always disputed. You can't have some joint occupation of a small site that raises disputes in two communities. In another year or two, this won't be an issue and has never been an issue for Islamic countries except maybe for Pakistan this is something of an issue," said Frawley.
Koenraad Elst, who authored books on Ayodhya and is considered as a rightwing Hindu activist, spoke extensively on how the government should not 'usurp' the trust and let the Hindus engaged in rituals manage it.
"I believe that it should be managed by Hindus involved in routine traditions and rituals performed at the site. It can play a role model of how things can be done. Not all Hindus are Rama worshippers. I believe it should be given to the Hindus who actually perform rituals and not to those who usurp it and pocket the gains from it as other governments did," stated Elst.
"With this Hindu government, we may have a chance to do it right this time. To form a trust and serves Hindu purposes," opined Elst.
The decision at AIMPLB meeting to file a review petition against the verdict of the Supreme Court over Ayodhya issue comes after many Muslim organisations accepted the apex court's verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmbhoomi title suit. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:01 IST

BJP will utilise coming Parliamentary session to put up their...

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will utilise the coming Parliamentary session to further their views on various developmental issues and contribute to transforming people's lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi aid on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:54 IST

UP: Ghaziabad Police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakhs, one...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Ghaziabad Police on Sunday seized a truck containing illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakhs, which was being smuggled from the state of Haryana, and arrested one person while another managed to escape.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:44 IST

Delhi Police busts intl scam call centre targeting Canadian citizens

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The cyber cell of the west district here on Saturday busted an international scam call centre which was targeting Canadian citizens through its operations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:34 IST

Delhi: One person dead in Narela shoe factor fire

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): One person died in a fire that broke in a shoe factory in Narela area here on Sunday, Chief Fire Officer said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:34 IST

Badrinath shrine portals closed for public for winter season

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The portals of Badrinath Temple in the Garhwal of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been closed for the public from Sunday for the winter season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:34 IST

Some people trying to create rift in society: Giriraj Singh on Owaisi

New Delhi (India), Nov 17 (ANI): Expressing strong reservation on the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and AIMPLB deciding to file a review petition against the apex court verdict, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that "some people are trying to create rift

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:27 IST

Uttarakhand: CM to inaugurate Muslim yoga camp at Kotdwar on Nov 20

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A Muslim yoga camp will be organised from November 20 to 24 at Kanva Ashram here in which about 500 men and women are expected to participate.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:17 IST

VP Naidu meets floor leaders ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of Winter Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu met the floor leaders on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:12 IST

Karnataka: Congress declares candidate for Yeshvanthapura...

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday announced the name of its candidate for the by-election to Yeshvanthapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:10 IST

Hindu society can immediately start construction of Ram Temple...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Senior Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary Milind Parande said that the Hindu society can immediately start the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya if the government creates a system to facilitate it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:08 IST

AIMPLB not party to Ayodhya dispute, can't file review petition:...

New Delhi (India), Nov 17 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is not a party to the Ayodhya land dispute case and therefore does not have the right to file a review petition, Varun Sinha, lawyer of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:05 IST

Jharkhand: AJSU releases manifesto for upcoming assembly polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) party on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Read More
iocl