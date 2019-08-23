AIMPLB moves application in PIL seeking Uniform Civil Code implementation

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:33 IST

I'll respond to Siddaramaiah at an appropriate time: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that he will respond to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's allegation on him and his family related to the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in the state, at an appropriate time.