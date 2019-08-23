AIMPLB moves application in PIL seeking Uniform Civil Code implementation

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday moved an application in Delhi High Court seeking to be impleaded as a party in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking implementation of Uniform Civil Code.
In May, the Delhi High Court had asked Centre and the Law Commission to file their affidavit on the PIL regarding the implementation of Uniform Civil Code. The matter is now listed for hearing on 27th August.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has opposed the PIL and stated that the petition's prayers seem to be framed in a manner that seems to suggest that the legislature is subordinate to the Union Judiciary, rather than being the equal pillars of the sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic of India.
AIMPLB also stated that the petition is not maintainable in law and sought its dismissal with an exemplary cost.
The Delhi High Court had sought a response from the Centre and Law Commission over the plea seeking direction to the Union of India to frame a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to promote fraternity, unity and national integration.
The Law Commission told the court that the 21st Law Commission has considered UCC and had even invited suggestions from the stakeholders and religious groups.
A bench presided by Chief Justice DN Patel had posted the matter on the plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay for hearing on August 27.
The plea sought the framing of this Code in the spirit of Articles 14, 15 and 44 of the Constitution of India. It also sought setting up of a Judicial Commission to make a Uniform Civil Code.
The petitioner claimed that he had submitted a representation to the central government on August 28, 2017, and the Law Commission on April 4, 2018. There is no further requirement to move concerned authority for relief sought in this writ petition again.
The objective of Article 44 is to introduce a Uniform Civil Code, which is essential to promote fraternity unity and national integration. It proceeds on the assumption that there is no connection between religion and personal laws in a civilised society. (ANI)
