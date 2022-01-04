AIMPLB opposes Centre's Surya Namaskar program, asks Muslim students to stay away

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Opposing the Central Government's directive to organize "Surya Namaskar" program in schools on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that it is a form of "Surya puja which is not allowed in Islam".

The programme has been launched in line with a tribute to 75 years of India's independence "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" between January 1 to January 7.

In a letter, the Board's general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on Monday asked Muslim students to stay away from the Surya Namaskar program.

"India is a secular, multi-religious and multi-cultural country. On the basis of these principles, our constitution has been written, instructions have been given to take care of it in the school curriculum and non-curriculars also. Here the customs and rituals of the majority community cannot be imposed on all religions," the statement read.

The Constitution does not allow us to teach teachings of a particular religion in government educational institutions or to organize celebrations based on the beliefs of a particular group, the statement further said.



Rahmani said that the present government is "deviating from the principle of secularism and trying to impose the ideology and tradition of the majority community on all sections of the country".

"As it is clear that on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, under the Secretary to the Government of India, the Ministry of Education has decided to run a project of Surya Namaskar in the states, in which 30 thousand schools will be covered in the first phase. This program is proposed from January 1 to January 7. A concert on Surya Namaskar is also planned on 26 January. This is unconstitutional and false propaganda of patriotism," he added.

He further urged the Central government to withdraw the order while respecting the secular values of the Constitution.

"In Islam, worshipping Sun as a deity is not allowed. Therefore, the government should withdraw the order while respecting the secular values of the Constitution. If the government is really concerned about the country, they should focus on real problems plaguing the country such as rising unemployment, inflation, devaluation of rupee, communal disharmony, security of country's borders etc.," the letter said.

The Ministry of AYUSH on Monday launched the Surya Namaskar program with an aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the initiative is in line with the tribute to 75 years of India's independence "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

The '75 crores Suryanamaskar challenge' also aims at creating the largest congregational Surya Namaskar event with each participant also receiving a certificate upon completing the 21-day Suryanamaskar challenger. (ANI)

