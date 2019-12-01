AIMPLB should have accepted Ayodhya verdict to accommodate Hindu sentiments: Sadhvi Ritambhara

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Hindu political activist Sadhvi Ritambhara on Sunday said that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) should have accepted the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya title dispute to accommodate the sentiments of Hindus in the country and show unity.

"It would have been better if they had accepted the verdict like the rest of the country. This was a chance for them to show that we are one, that the country is united. They should keep a larger picture in mind and accommodate the sentiments of the Hindus," Ritambhara said.

The Sadhvi said that the board has the right to go to court and file a review petition.

"They have the right to go to court but not all issues are resolved through rights. You (AIMPLB) also have a responsibility to the people of the nation. Sometimes we lose and sometimes we win. This is far from loss or victory," she said.

Sadhvi said that the Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya. (ANI)

