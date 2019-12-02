AIMPLB to file review plea against Ayodhya verdict before Dec 9, says Zafaryab Jilani

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will file the petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's order on Ayodhya land title dispute case before December 9, said its secretary Zafaryab Jilani on Monday.

"We have prepared the review petition and we can do it any day before December 9," said Jilani while speaking to ANI here.

Jilani said that the AIMPLB is going to request the apex court to conduct an open court hearing in the case. "If the Sabarimala matter can be given an open court hearing, then why not ours," he asked.

On November 9 last month, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and asked the Centre and the state government to give the Sunni Waqf Board a five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Earlier today, another Muslim organisation -- Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind -- had also filed a petition seeking review of top court's order and asserted that there can be "no peace without justice."

The petition sought a stay on the operation of the court's judgment and also on the order passed by the Allahabad High Court in 2010 in this regard. It also requested the court to restrain the Central government from taking any steps.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had said that it would not file a review petition against the apex court's verdict but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque or not. (ANI)