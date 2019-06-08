Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa reaches Jorhat to review search operations for missing AN-32 aircraft

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 21:02 IST

Jorhat (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Saturday reached the local Air Force station to review the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing AN-32 transport aircraft.
The search operation entered the sixth day on Saturday, which was marked by the deployment of helicopters for search and rescue (SAR) operations.
However, no sighting has been done yet. Search missions by other sensors will be carried during the night.
Massive efforts are on to locate AN-32 transport aircraft with the Air Force deploying Navy's P-8I aircraft and Global 5000 surveillance aircraft along with NTRO satellites on the fifth day since it went missing over Arunachal Pradesh.
Apart from these, Su-30MKI combat aircraft, C-130J special operations aircraft, several choppers, UAVs and even ground troops are carrying out search missions to locate the plane.
The aircraft with 13 IAF personnel onboard went missing on Monday afternoon after taking off from Jorhat. It was headed for Menchuka advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with the ground authorities at 1300 hours.
In a statement on Friday, IAF said that it is in regular touch with the families of the missing air-warriors and all assistance is being provided to them.
"IAF is not sparing any efforts in locating the missing air-warriors. We stand in support of the families in these difficult times," said the Air Force in the statement. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 21:47 IST

Manipur: Section 144 imposed in Yaithibi Loukol region

Thoubal (Manipur) [India], June 8 (ANI): District administration on Saturday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in and around the Yathi Loukon region.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 21:38 IST

IAF organises special concert to commemorate birth centenary of...

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 8 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday organised a special Air Force Band concert to commemorate the birth centenary of the Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh at the Mahatma Mandir Complex here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 21:38 IST

Gaya: Minor dies after rape, accused absconding

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 8 (ANI): A 14-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries here on Saturday after allegedly being raped by a neighbour the previous night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 21:25 IST

Indo-Pacific region is our lifeline, says PM Modi

Male (Maldives) [India], June 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Indo-Pacific region was "an inalienable part of our existence. It has been our lifeline, and also the highway for trade and prosperity."

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 21:17 IST

Muzaffarpur: 14 children die of Encephalitis, over a dozen...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 8 (ANI): As many as 14 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the district while over a dozen are admitted in hospitals with high fever and other symptoms of the infection.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:56 IST

Kidney racket: Kanpur Police arrest PSRI Hospital chief after...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Jun 8 (ANI): The Kanpur Police on Saturday arrested the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi's PSRI hospital after hours of interrogation in connection with a kidney racket case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:56 IST

Congress has not learnt any lesson from its debacle in Lok Sabha...

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using "poison of hatred" to divide India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:39 IST

20 days old minor beaten to death in Ahmedabad

Ahmadabad (Gujarat) [India] Jun 8 (ANI): A 20-days-old girl was allegedly killed by local goons in the Meghaninagar area, the police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:39 IST

Is this new India where daughters are raped, murdered: Akhilesh Yadav

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at the ruling BJP's 'new India' slogan while referring to the murder of a minor girl in Aligarh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

Amit Shah to take meeting of state committee general secretaries...

Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all State Committee General Secretaries of the party on June 13 and 14.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

BJP fumes over Mamata for not attending NITI Aayog's meeting,...

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for deciding not to attend NITI Aayog's meeting, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that she does not believe in constitutional institutions and her behaviour has become a hurdle in the

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

Delhi: 3 Nigerians held on cheating charge

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested three Nigerian nationals on Saturday for allegedly cheating people of lakhs of rupees in the name of matrimonial proposals, visa assistance and job offers.

Read More
iocl