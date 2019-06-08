Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa reaches Jorhat to review search operations for missing AN-32 aircraft

Jorhat (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Saturday reached the local Air Force station to review the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing AN-32 transport aircraft.

The search operation entered the sixth day on Saturday, which was marked by the deployment of helicopters for search and rescue (SAR) operations.

However, no sighting has been done yet. Search missions by other sensors will be carried during the night.

Massive efforts are on to locate AN-32 transport aircraft with the Air Force deploying Navy's P-8I aircraft and Global 5000 surveillance aircraft along with NTRO satellites on the fifth day since it went missing over Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from these, Su-30MKI combat aircraft, C-130J special operations aircraft, several choppers, UAVs and even ground troops are carrying out search missions to locate the plane.

The aircraft with 13 IAF personnel onboard went missing on Monday afternoon after taking off from Jorhat. It was headed for Menchuka advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with the ground authorities at 1300 hours.

In a statement on Friday, IAF said that it is in regular touch with the families of the missing air-warriors and all assistance is being provided to them.

"IAF is not sparing any efforts in locating the missing air-warriors. We stand in support of the families in these difficult times," said the Air Force in the statement. (ANI)

