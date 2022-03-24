New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday congratulated all those involved in the successful test-firing of the surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, said officials.
He is currently in the island territory of Andaman and Nicobar to review operational preparedness, added officials.
India today successfully test-fired surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile at Andaman and Nicobar on Wednesday. The extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy, said the defence officials. (ANI)
Air Chief Marshal congratulates those involved in successful test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile
ANI | Updated: Mar 23, 2022 23:48 IST
