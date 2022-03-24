Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. (Photo/ANI)
Air Chief Marshal congratulates those involved in successful test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

ANI | Updated: Mar 23, 2022 23:48 IST


New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday congratulated all those involved in the successful test-firing of the surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, said officials.
He is currently in the island territory of Andaman and Nicobar to review operational preparedness, added officials.
India today successfully test-fired surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile at Andaman and Nicobar on Wednesday. The extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy, said the defence officials. (ANI)

