Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to review progress of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh [India], April 15 (ANI): The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari will be visiting the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre on April 15 to review its progress, the Ministry of Defence informed in a release on Friday.

"The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari PVSM AVSM ADC will visit the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre on April 15, 2023, to review its progress," the Ministry said in the release.

During his visit, the Chief of the Air Staff will be briefed on the progress of the work at the Heritage Centre. He will also interact with the team responsible for setting up of the Heritage Centre and will take stock of the preparations being made for its inauguration.



The Heritage Centre is being built with state-of-the-art technology and is the IAF's first Heritage Centre. Its exhibits will be a source of inspiration for future generations and will showcase the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, the release stated.

As per the release, the inauguration of the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to take place on May 8, 2023, and the centre is expected to attract a large number of visitors from all over the country.

The advisor to the Administrator, of UT Administration Chandigarh, Dharam Pal will also accompany the Chief of the Air Staff at the Heritage Centre, the Ministry added. (ANI)

