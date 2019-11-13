Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Air Chief to inaugurate ISAM Conference in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:00 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will on Thursday inaugurate the 58th Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) Annual Conference which aims to address contemporary issues and applications in the subject of aerospace medicine.
The event will take place at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, Indian Air Force, Bengaluru from November 14-16.
The theme for this year's conference is 'Changing Paradigms in Aerospace Healthcare', read a statement.
It will have scientific sessions with podium presentations and poster presentations where speakers will present and discuss aeromedical issues and advances made in the field of aviation medicine worldwide.
Senior officers from the medical fraternity of Army, Navy and Air Force and Air Force aircrew would participate in the Conference. Representatives from friendly foreign countries are also expected to participate.
A total of 300 distinguished professionals are likely to attend the Conference.
The conference will have two orations. The 'Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee Memorial Oration' will be delivered by Dr K Vijaraghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. This oration was instituted in 1972 in honour of the first Indian Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee. 'Air Vice Marshal Srinagesh Memorial Oration' will be delivered by Air Vice Marshal JS Kulkarni (Retired). Air Vice Marshal MM Srinagesh, a luminary in the field of aviation medicine, is popularly known as the 'Father of Aviation Medicine in India' for his immense contribution in the field of aerospace medicine, the statement added.
The JHF Manekshaw panel will be delivered by two speakers - Dr Girish S Deodhare, Director, Aeronautical Development Agency and Dr Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Human Spaceflight Project, ISRO. In addition, one special session has been planned by the Directorate of Aerospace Safety. The third day of the conference will include Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions on medicine and surgery.
The scientific sessions and panel discussions during the conference will cover a wide variety of topics including Aerospace Physiology, Clinical and Operational Aerospace Medicine, Human in Space Programme, Civil Aviation Medicine, and Aeromedical Decision Making.
In addition, the conference would provide an excellent opportunity for interactive sessions, discussions and deliberations. The conference will give up-to-date information and scientific advances directed towards military, civil aviation and space medicine issues. The exchange of information, ideas and expertise in this forum would go a long away in formulating the direction of aerospace research and policies. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:46 IST

Jharkhand polls: BJP fields Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga constituency

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday fielded Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga Assembly constituency for the upcoming state elections in Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 13 (ANI): As early snowfall covered Nathatop in a stunning blanket of white, the region has been witnessing a surge in tourists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Sanjay Raut at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his senior Congress colleague Ashok Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat will be paying a visit to Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 IST

J-K: BSF, CISF recruitment rally for youth in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A recruitment rally was organised by the BSF and the CISF on Wednesday for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:45 IST

Goa: Chemical laden vessel NU SHI Nalini still stuck at the same...

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The ship MT NU SHI Nalini which was stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula is still aground at the same position as was reported earlier, read an official statement.

Read More
iocl