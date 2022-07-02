Air Force Administrative College Coimbatore gets new commander

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): Air Commodore RV Ramkishore took over the command of Air Force Administrative College on Friday.

A ceremonial parade was conducted on the occasion at Air Force Administrative College. Air Commodore Rajnish Verma handed over the command to him.



Air Commodore RV Ramkishore was commissioned in the Administration Branch of the Indian Air Force in 1990. In his career span of more than 32 years, he has varied experience in different facets of operations and administration and has held important staff appointments.

RV Ramkishore was serving as Air Commodore Organization (Ceremonial) before assuming the current appointment.

In his welcome address, he encouraged all personnel to keep the mission statement of the IAF foremost in their minds and work towards it in consonance with the motto of the IAF to "touch the sky with glory". (ANI)

