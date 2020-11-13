Air Force Chief Bhadauria visits bases located in the southwestern sector

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 12 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (CAS) on Thursday undertook a day's visit to bases located in the southwestern sector.

On his arrival, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) was received by Air Marshal SK Ghotia, Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command.

At Deesa, the CAS was briefed about the plan of infrastructure developments of the base. He inaugurated operational infrastructure activities for which government sanction was given in October 2020.

According to an official release, the developmental activities at the strategically important airfield at Deesa include the construction of the runway and associated infrastructure.

The CAS also visited Air Force Station Vadodara and reviewed operational preparedness at the station.

He interacted with the local commanders and the personnel of the station and urged them to continue discharging their duties with utmost sincerity and ensure a high sense of readiness. (ANI)