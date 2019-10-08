Air Force Day: Chiefs of three services pay tributes at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat along with Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Air Force Day on Tuesday.

Indian Air Force in a tweet greeted the air-warriors and their families on the occasion of 87th Air Force Day.

IAF in a tweet said, " #AFDay19: On the occasion of 87th Anniversary, Indian Air Force extends its heartfelt greetings to the courageous air-warriors & their families. The Courage, Valour, Commitment, Dedication & Zeal are inspiration for all."

On October 6, IAF had tweeted, "#AFDay19 : As the Indian Air Force prepares to celebrate the 87th anniversary of its birth, the Air-warriors of IAF are getting ready for the ceremonial parade as part of celebrations at Air Force Station Hindan. Come & witness the grand Parade. Two days to GO!!!" (ANI)