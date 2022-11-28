Air Force jawan shoots self with service rifle in Gwalior, probe underway

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): An Air force jawan committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Maharajpura Air force station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, the police said on Monday.

The air force jawan was identified as Jasvant Singh, a resident of Punjab. He was posted as a sentry (guard) at Maharajpura Air Force Station in the district.

The incident came to light when another sentry went to resume his duty. He said he saw Jasvant lying lifeless on the stairs of the watchtower and informed higher officials.



City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadauria said, "The Maharajpura police on Monday received information that an Air force jawan had committed suicide while on duty on Sunday night. The police reached the spot and found the jawan lying dead on stairs, with his service rifle resting on his chest. The post-mortem has been conducted and an investigation is underway to ascertain why the soldier took his own life."

The jawan's family members were informed about the incident, the SP, adding that the investigators are hoping to gather more leads on the case once his kin reach Gwalior.

"No suicide note was recovered from the spot,' Bhaduria added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

