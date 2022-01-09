Air Force officer stabbed to death in Bihar's East Champaran district

Motihari (Bihar) [India], January 9 (ANI): An Indian Air Force officer was allegedly stabbed to death at a village under Sangrampur police station in Bihar's East Champaran district.

The deceased Aditya alias Alok Tiwari was a resident of Tiwari Tola of the Sangrampur police station area. The incident took place in Ghusiyar Bind Toli.

"The officer was stabbed to death in the Sangrampur police station area of the district. The police have reached there and investigated the matter," Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said.



The officer's body was cremated after the post-mortem was conducted, he said

"Special Investigation Teams (SIT) has been constituted. Three to four people have also been taken under custody for inquiry. The incident is being investigated," Ashish said.

According to the family, Aditya Tiwari was a Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) in the 40 Wing of Indian Air Force who was posted in Amritsar. (ANI)

