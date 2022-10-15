Air Force Wives Welfare body creates world record by knitting 41,541 woollen caps for underprivileged

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) on Saturday etched its name in the Guinness World Records for distributing a total of 41,541 woollen caps among under-privileged people under its woollen cap knitting campaign.

The Indian Air Force informed about the achievement on Saturday.





The campaign was organised by the Air Force Wives Welfare Association.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Smriti Irani were also present at the event.

"Air Force Wives Welfare Association undertook a woollen cap knitting campaign to distribute them to lesser privileged members of society. A total of 41,541 caps were knitted during the campaign. The world record was recognised by the Guinness World Records when the caps were put on display at the location," the IAF informed. (ANI)

