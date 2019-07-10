Air France to accommodate deplaned passengers of Delhi-Paris flight

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The passengers, who were asked to voluntarily deplane a Paris-bound Air France flight due to "technical problem" at the New Delhi airport on Wednesday, will be accommodated in the next flight to the French capital, a passenger travelling in the aircraft told ANI.
"The de-boarded passengers are going to be accommodated in the next flight to Paris," the passenger said.
"However, they will be reaching Paris without their checked-in luggage," he added.
In the early hours of Wednesday, 26 passengers were asked to voluntarily exit after the Air France flight suffered a "technical problem" at the New Delhi airport.
The pilot and the crew of Air France AF225 had told the passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch, urging them to disembark for the plane to take off. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 18:09 IST
