Air India allows carrying Zamzam cans

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The passengers of Air India flights AI966 and AI964 are now allowed to carry Zamzam canisters within their permissible baggage allowance, the national carrier said on Tuesday.

The carrier also apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience caused to them in the past.

Taking to Twitter, Air India said, "With reference to instructions regarding non-carriage of Zamzam cans, on AI966 and AI964, we wish to clarify that passengers are allowed to carry Zamzam cans within their permissible baggage allowance. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused."



The Hajj pilgrims carry Zamzam water from the Zamzam well at Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.

Air India had earlier banned the carrying of Zamzam cans on its narrow-bodied aircraft to ensure flight safety.

The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is carried out at least once in their lifetime. (ANI)

