Air India asks employees who submitted EoI to refrain from handling policy matters

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): National carrier Air India has directed all its employees, who have submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for participating in the bid for strategic disinvestment of the airline, to refrain from handling policy and other strategic matters.

Air India, in an office order dated December 16, also asked the employees who are participating in the consortium for submitting an EOI for participation in the bid for strategic disinvestment to submit a formal intimation of participation by December 21, 2020.

"Such employees are directed that they should not handle matters related to policy and other strategic issues of the company which may have a bearing on the disinvestment of Air India or any information which may be used directly or indirectly in this regard. However, such employees may continue to handle the routine day-to-day business of the company," the office order said.



The office order was issued by the airline's General Manager (Personnel).

"All employees who are participating in the said consortium for submitting an EOI for participation in the bid for strategic disinvestment of Air India Ltd are directed to submit a formal intimation of participation in the consortium of Management-Employees as per the format attached, through their respective Departmental Head to the office of General Manager (Personnel), Hqrs, New Delhi latest by Monday, December 21, 2020," it said.

The order also said non-compliance of the instructions by the employees will be viewed seriously and necessary actions as deemed fit will be undertaken against them.

Recently over 200 employees, led by Air India director (commercial) Meenakshi Mallik, had submitted their EoI for participation in the bid for strategic disinvestment of Air India Ltd. (ANI)

