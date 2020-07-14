Air India brings back 101 passengers stranded in Ukraine to Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission brought back 101 stranded passengers from Ukraine to Indore on Tuesday.
The flight landed at Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport at 5:15 am today.
The Nodal Officer for COVID-19, Dr Amit Malakar said, "At the airport, the health department team did a preliminary examination of all the passengers, no symptoms of COVID-19 were found in any of the passengers."
"Among these passengers, 20 passengers are from Indore who are being quarantined at a hotel. The remaining passengers are from other cities, arrangements are being made to send them to their native places," he added. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:43 IST
