Air India cancels flights to Italy, S Korea amid coronavirus fears

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Air India has cancelled all its flights to South Korea and Italy till March 25 and March 28, amid coronavirus fears in the country, an official of the national carrier said on Wednesday.

The move comes after the central government suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan in China last December has claimed over 4,000 lives. Besides China, Italy and South Korea have recorded maximum number of cases of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The central government said that with 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60. Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens. (ANI)

