Air India cancels several flights in wake of global outbreak of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Air India has cancelled or postponed several flights in the wake of the global outbreak of COVID-19 which has claimed over 4000 lives worldwide so far.

According to the announcement made by the national carrier, AI 135 / 136 (DEL-MAD-DEL) on day 2 stands XXED effective March 17 to April 28. Operations will be on days 4,6 till April 30.

AI 143 / 142 (DEL-CDG-DEL) on days 1,2,4,6 stands XXED effective 16 Mar - 30 Apr 2020. Operations will be on days 3,5,7 till 30 Apr 2020.

AI 121 / 120 (DEL-FRA-DEL) on days 1,2,4,6 stands XXED effective 16 Mar - 30 Apr 2020. Operations will be on days 3,5,7 till 30 Apr 2020.

AI 125 / 124 (BOM-FRA-BOM) on days 3,7,stands XXED effective 18 Mar - 29 Apr 2020. Operations will be on days 2,5, till 30 Apr 2020.

AI 139 / 140 (DEL-TLV-DEL) operates on days 2 and 6 only effective 15 Mar - 30 Apr 2020. AI 139 / 140 of 14 Mar will operate. However, there will be no ops on 15th and 16th Mar 2020.

The existing curtailment of AI flights in Incheon (ICN), Rome (FCO) and Milan(MXP) has been extended till April 30, 2020 on all days.

All flights operating to/ from Kuwait have been cancelled till April 30. (ANI)

