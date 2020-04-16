Air India carried around 170 tonnes of medical items in last 10 days from Shanghai, Hong Kong

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Air India has carried around 170 tonnes of COVID-19 related medical items in the last 10 days from Shanghai and Hong Kong, the national carrier said on Wednesday.

"Air India has carried around 170 tonnes of #COVID19 related medical items in the last 10 days from Shanghai and Hong Kong and hopes to uplift another 300 tonnes in the coming week from two new cities Guangzhou and Shenyang," said Air India in a tweet.

"Lifeline Udan flights are being operated to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country. 227 flights have been operated by Air India, Alliance Air Indian Air Force (IAF) and private carriers (138 by Air India and Alliance Air). 407.40 tons Cargo transported till now," the Ministry of Civil Aviation had tweeted on Tuesday. (ANI)

