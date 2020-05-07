Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to reach Cochin International Airport at 9.40 pm with 179 expatriates

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to reach Cochin International Airport at 9.40 pm on Thursday with 179 expatriates.

In this flight, there are 73 people from Thrissur district, 25 from Ernakulam, 23 from Malappuram, 15 from Alappuzha, 13 from Palakkad, 13 from Kottayam and 8 from Pathanamthitta.

"They will be taken from the airport to the Quarantine centres in their respective districts. Quarantine for pregnant women, senior citizens and children under the age of 10 will be in their homes. Quarantine of the only passenger from the Kasaragod district will be in Ernakulam. Quarantine facility has been made for expatriates who come to the Ernakulam district at SCMS Hostel, Kalamassery," said S Suhas, Ernakulam District Collector.

He further said, "The flight will have special parking bays and aerobridges. Upon entering the terminal, the temperature of the passengers will be checked by the temperature gun and thermal scanner. Those who have symptoms will be taken to an ambulance on a special route. From there, they will be taken to the Aluva District Hospital."

He also said that those who do not have the symptom will be re-examined at health counters and then they will be taken to the immigration counter.

"Bags that arrive at the baggage disposal system from the flight will be disinfected with sodium hypochlorite. The baggage then will move through the belt and passes through two tunnels. Ultraviolet rays have been placed on each side of the bag before each tunnel. This is an automatic system. After this, they will arrive in the Kerosol area where the passenger bags are taken," he added. (ANI)

