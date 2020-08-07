Air India Express tragedy: Deeply anguished, says V Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday expressed grief after an Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode.

"Deeply anguished to hear about the mishap in Calicut airport involving the flight from Dubai to Calicut. Was informed that the plane overshot the runway and seemingly nosedived," the minister tweeted.

"This is a tabletop airport. Efforts are on from government of India and Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India. Awaiting more information on this from authorities," he said in a series of tweets.

An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants, was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today. (ANI)

