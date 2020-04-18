Air India flight departs for Guangzhou to pick up medical supplies

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): An Air India B-787 aircraft departed for Guangzhou from Delhi Airport on Saturday morning to pick up medical supplies.

On Wednesday, the national carrier said it has carried, in the last 1 days, around 170 tonnes of COVID-19 related medical cargo from Shanghai and Hong Kong.

"Air India has carried around 170 tonnes of #COVID19 related medical items in the last 10 days from Shanghai and Hong Kong and hopes to uplift another 300 tonnes in the coming week from two new cities Guangzhou and Shenyang," the government-run aoirline said in a tweet.

According to the ministry of Civil Aiviation, Lifeline Udan flights are being operated to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country. "227 flights have been operated by Air India, Alliance Air Indian Air Force (IAF) and private carriers (138 by Air India and Alliance Air). 407.40 tons Cargo transported till now," the Ministry of Civil Aviation had tweeted on Tuesday.

These flights are being operated adhering to all safety protocols laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). (ANI)

