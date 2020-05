Air India flight from Dhaka carrying Indian students lands in Srinagar

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Air India flight from Dhaka carrying Indian students has landed in Srinagar, informed External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

"AI flight 1242 from Dhaka carrying Indian students just landed in Srinagar. Thank @airindiain, @MOCA_GOI, Bureau of Immigration and J&K Government for cooperation and support. Kudos to HC @rivagdas and her Team @ihcdhaka. #VandeBharatMisssion," EAM said in a tweet.



The first Air India flight of Vande Bharat Mission from Bangladesh capital Dhaka, carrying 167 stranded passengers who are all medical students, had departed for Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday afternoon.

The people had registered online and the embassy later sent them tickets through e-mail.

As coronavirus pandemic continues, repatriation is being carried out under India's massive evacuation effort named 'Vande Bharat Mission', which began on Thursday.

Air India plans to operate 64 flights till May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)