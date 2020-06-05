Air India flight from Jeddah with 143 passengers onboard arrives in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): An Air India flight from Jeddah, with 143 passengers onboard, arrived at Srinagar airport on Thursday as part of the government's move to bring back stranded Jammu and Kashmir citizens stranded abroad.

Further, on the 11th day of resumption of operation of domestic operations in the union territory, 21 domestic flights with 1,788 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

Out of this, a total of 290 passengers landed through 8 commercial flights at the Jammu airport, while 13 flights carried about 1498 passengers to the Kashmir airport.

All passengers, post-arrival, were tested for COVID-19 and then transported to their destinations while ensuring that all guidelines are being followed. (ANI)

