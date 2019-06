Air India flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:27 IST

1 active terrorist from Anantnag arrested by joint team of...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): After a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces, the team arrested one active terrorist and recovered the dead body of another from orchards in Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Thursday.