Air India flight with 182 Indians from Bahrain arrive at Cochin International Airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 9 (ANI): Around 182 Indian nationals arrived at Cochin International Airport on Friday on a special flight from Bahrain's Manama.

"As part of the repatriation operations, Air India flight IX 474 carrying 152 passengers, 25 children and 5 infants from Bahrain safely landed at the Cochin International Airport on Friday, the second day of the Vande Bharat evacuation mission," according to an official statement.

On the second day of the mission, three flights landed in India. An Air India flight AI 381, carrying 234 passengers, landed in New Delhi from Singapore. An AI 1242 flight from Dhaka landed in Srinagar and the third flight from Riyadh touched down in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Through the Vande Bharat Mission, 64 flights and three Navy ships will repatriate nearly 15,000 Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)