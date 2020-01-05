Air India forms panel to probe passengers' misbehaviour on Delhi-Mumbai flight, report likely to be sent to police for action

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): National carrier Air India (AI) has constituted a panel to investigate an incident wherein unruly passengers allegedly created a ruckus on-board the Delhi-Mumbai flight -- AI 865 -- at the Delhi airport on January 2.

Angry over the delay due to technical glitches, passengers had allegedly manhandled crewmembers on-board the AI-865 Delhi-Mumbai Air India flight at Delhi airport, shows a video accessed by ANI.

The flight was delayed by over 7 hours.

In the video, some of the passengers were seen trying to open the aircraft's exit door forcefully, shouting on the crew and asking the pilots to come out of the cockpit.

"The national carrier has already launched the investigation and set up a committee for a detailed investigation into the matter. The final report will be submitted to the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Delhi Police for further action as per the rules," said an Air India official.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani has summoned the crewmembers of the flight and airport manager to join the investigation.

"Crew was asked to join the investigation and file the detailed report before the committee," the official added.

Lohani himself is personally monitoring the case.

On Saturday, the DGCA asked the Air India management to take action against the unruly passengers.

"The video of a few passengers of AI 865 of January 2 is being widely circulated on different forums. The flight was considerably delayed due to technical reasons," said AI spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.

"AI management has asked the operating crew for a detailed report on the reported misbehaviour by some passengers. Further action would be considered after getting the report," added Kumar. (ANI)

