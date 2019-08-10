Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Air India on Friday introduced a 'Discover India' scheme valid for sale and travel up to March 31, 2020.

The scheme is rolled out to meet the growing demand of passengers to fly to different places of tourist and religious interest within the country by the Indian diaspora and foreign tourists.

"Non-Resident Indians (NRI)s, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Foreign nationals will now be able to buy five domestic Air India domestic economy class tickets for Rs. 40,000 which will be valid for travel within 15 days of the first leg of travel," read an Air India release dated August 9.

"Ten domestic economy class tickets are also on offer for Rs 75,000 with a validity period of 30 days both on firm basis. The passenger will be allowed to travel to any destination of their choice within India and are also permitted to reroute their journey as per their requirement," it said.

The scheme has various benefits like re-booking, which is permitted without penalty till 4 hours prior to scheduled departure. The date of the journey can also be changed without any charge.

"Air India offers unique benefits to passengers like 25 Kilograms free baggage allowance to all adult and child passengers and also 10 kgs free baggage allowance to infants. Besides, comfortable seats, range of inflight cuisine in plush new aircraft," read the release. (ANI)

