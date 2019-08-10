Representative Image
Representative Image

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Air India on Friday introduced a 'Discover India' scheme valid for sale and travel up to March 31, 2020.
The scheme is rolled out to meet the growing demand of passengers to fly to different places of tourist and religious interest within the country by the Indian diaspora and foreign tourists.
"Non-Resident Indians (NRI)s, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Foreign nationals will now be able to buy five domestic Air India domestic economy class tickets for Rs. 40,000 which will be valid for travel within 15 days of the first leg of travel," read an Air India release dated August 9.
"Ten domestic economy class tickets are also on offer for Rs 75,000 with a validity period of 30 days both on firm basis. The passenger will be allowed to travel to any destination of their choice within India and are also permitted to reroute their journey as per their requirement," it said.
The scheme has various benefits like re-booking, which is permitted without penalty till 4 hours prior to scheduled departure. The date of the journey can also be changed without any charge.
"Air India offers unique benefits to passengers like 25 Kilograms free baggage allowance to all adult and child passengers and also 10 kgs free baggage allowance to infants. Besides, comfortable seats, range of inflight cuisine in plush new aircraft," read the release. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 05:01 IST

Jharkhand Cong chief Ajoy Kumar resigns

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The string of resignations continues within the Congress as Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President, Ajoy Kumar has tendered his resignation from the post.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:40 IST

Telangana govt orders 14 non-life convicts to be freed

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Telangana government has issued orders to release 14 non-life convicts from jails across the state in the view of 150th birthday celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:39 IST

Door step food grain delivery in Valley : Dy Commissioner Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Amid restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid Shah on Friday said the administration has opened food grains outlets at the village level for door-step delivery

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:06 IST

Hyderabad man goes missing in Dubai, kin seeks MEA help

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A Hyderabad man has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to help him find his brother, who according to him went missing in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 03:38 IST

2 NRI businessmen donate Rs 14 cr to Tirumala temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Two US-based NRI businessmen on Friday donated Rs 14 crores to the famed hill shrine of Lord Balaji here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:42 IST

Hyderabad Traffic Police create 6 km green corridor to transport...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday created a green corridor to facilitate the transportation of a live heart here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:42 IST

K'taka: 24-yr-old woman goes missing from Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman from Puttur went missing from Netravathi bridge here on Friday night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:40 IST

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maha, K'taka, Kerala...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Around 6,000 people have been rescued and more than 15,000 have been evacuated from flood-affected areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Northern Kerala and Tamil Nadu till Friday, Indian Army said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:03 IST

Assam State Zoo acquires 2 Asiatic lions from Gujarat

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Assam State Zoo recently acquired a pair of Asiatic lions from the Sukkerbhag Zoo in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:00 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Guv orders transfer and posting of 15 IFS, 10...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday ordered transfer and posting of 14 IAS and 8 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 01:41 IST

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former J-K MLA Rashid Engineer

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA, Rashid Engineer has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror-funding case, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 01:35 IST

Telangana: 4 districts receives deficit rainfall

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): While Telangana witnessed above normal rainfall this monsoon, four districts of the state including Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Khammam and Jogulamba Gadwal have registered a deficit rainfall according to the weather department.

Read More
iocl