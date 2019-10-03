Air India launches 'Namaskar Sewa' for passengers at Delhi airport

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:33 IST

UP: SP leader Firoz Khan, whose crying video goes viral, says...

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A day after a video of him crying in front of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi went viral, Samajwadi Party (SP) Firoz Khan on Thursday said he had cleaned up statues of the leader, which had been ignored for past two years under the BJP government in Uttar Prade