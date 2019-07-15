Air India links Indore to Dubai with direct flight

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Air India on Monday linked Indore to Dubai with a non-stop flight, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the travel fraternity and tourists.

Air India started operating a 162-seater A320neo aircraft from Indore, which will fly 3 times a week directly to Dubai every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Flight AI903 took off from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport here with 150 passengers after a traditional inaugural function.

Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament, Indore along with Sumitra Mahajan, former Speaker of Lok Sabha, were present on the occasion.

The flight was flagged off by Lalwani and Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani. (ANI)

