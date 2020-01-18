Air India, Odisha govt to begin flight services for special children from Jan 22

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Air India's subsidiary company, Alliance Air, in collaboration with the Government of Odisha is all set to initiate flight services for special children from January 22.

"The Department of disabilities, Odisha, has selected 44 special children, including 21 girls and 23 boys, aged between 9 to 18 years. The children belong either from Bhubneshwar or Baripada, a tribal village

" Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said.

"This special flight will take all the selected children onboard for 40 minutes of ride into the Bhubneshwar airspace and then return," he added.

It is a small step undertaken by the Odisha government, noted the official, adding that the purpose was to encourage the children "who have dreams to fly high."

Alliance Air has introduced the initiative for children for the first time. It had earlier taken underprivileged women for a special flight.

The airline also took prior permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for this special purpose. (ANI)

