Air India Pee-Gate: Shankar Mishra granted bail by sessions court

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): A sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of allegedly urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year.

He was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6, 2023.

On Monday, the Patiala House Court reserved the order on the bail petition moved by Shankar Mishra.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla on Monday decided to reserve the order on his bail and said the order will be passed on Tuesday.

Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi. (ANI)