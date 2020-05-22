Air India repatriation flight from US lands at Delhi; 100 passengers deboard at Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 22 (ANI): An Air India repatriation flight from US' John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport carrying 327 passengers and one infant landed in India on Friday morning. While 227 passengers deboarded in Delhi, the remaining 100 arrived here at Chandigarh International Airport.

All the passengers were screened by a team of 10 doctors of Punjab Health Department. Thereafter they were received by respective state government representatives at the airport such as Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

One of the passengers while speaking to ANI said: "I was stuck in US for three months. I am very happy to return to India and very thankful to Air India, they treated us very well. Here, at the airport, Punjab authorities explained to us that we have to put ourselves in quarantine for 14 days."

All the necessary arrangements were made by Chandigarh International Airport as per the government guidelines for COVID-19. The passengers were briefed to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles and follow the norms prescribed by the Airport Authority to maintain social distancing.

Speaking about the arrival of the flight under the Vande Bharat Mission, Chandigarh Airport CEO Ajay Kumar said, "We were informed 10 days earlier about this flight, so our airport was fully prepared to welcome it. A total of 100 passengers arrived today by the Air India flight. They were all screened properly and briefed by the state health department about quarantine and other precautions." (ANI)

