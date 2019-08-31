Representative Image
Representative Image

Air India requests passengers not to fly with older-generation MacBook Pro units

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): In compliance with the advisory issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), national carrier Air India on Saturday requested passengers not to carry "15-inch Apple Mac Book Pro (purchased between September 2015 - February 2017) as checked-in or hand baggage."
Issuing a public note on Twitter, Air India said, "In view of the advisory by DGCA regarding the transportation of affected lithium batteries by Air, we request our Passengers not to carry 15-inch Apple Mac Book Pro (purchased between September 2015 - February 2017) as checked-in or hand baggage."
The DGCA had on August 26 asked passengers not to fly with older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which have been recalled by Apple, as they may pose a safety risk.
"Consequent upon the recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops by Apple Inc. (sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017) due to fears that their batteries may overheat and pose a safety risk," the advisory stated.
Earlier on June 20, Apple had announced a voluntary recall of the older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contained a battery that may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which has the power to regulate all civil aviation matters in the United States of America had banned all passengers from carrying the model on flights. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:23 IST

Banks riddled with corruption oppress poor farmers, middle-class...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Saturday claimed that the "banks which are riddled with corruption" oppressed the poor farmers and middle-class people in the country with their "unrealistic" norms and rules.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:18 IST

MP: Students risk lives by crossing river in makeshift boats in Hirli

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Students of Hirli village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas risk their lives to reach schools as they are forced to cross the Shipra river using makeshift boats made up of gallon drums.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:58 IST

Sarpanch killed by Naxals in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly by-polls in Dantewada, Naxalites killed the Sarpanch (village headman) of a village here on Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:48 IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets PV Sindhu after her historic win

Hyderabad [Telangana], Aug 31 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met PV Sindhu, who recently became the first Indian shuttler to win gold in the World Championships, at his residence on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:29 IST

BJP govt deflated economy: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): As the economic growth slumped to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that BJP government which trumpets "Ache Din" has deflated the economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:17 IST

Heavy rains likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:10 IST

Final list of Assam NRC to be published today

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The final list of the National Register of Citizen (NRC) in Assam is scheduled to be published at 10 am on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:44 IST

Put only devotees in TTD Trust Board, not industrialists, says...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, CS Rangarajan said only devotees should be there in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board and not industrialists.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:38 IST

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in cloth factory in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a cloth factory in Pandesara area of Surat in Gujarat on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:26 IST

Indian pangolin rescued from house in Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): An Indian Pangolin was rescued from a house by the forest officials at Kharod village near Talachandragiri Reserve forest in Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:14 IST

Google honours Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam with doodle

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Google on Saturday honoured Amrita Pritam on her 100th birth anniversary with a cool doodle that references 'Kala Gulab' (Black Rose) the scintillating autobiography of the most prominent woman Punjabi author and poet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 07:30 IST

U'khand: MHA team visits Chamoli to assess damage due to...

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A team from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visited villages affected by cloudbursts and heavy rainfall in the Chamoli district here to take stock of the damages incurred due to the calamity.

Read More
iocl