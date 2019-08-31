Air India requests passengers not to fly with older-generation MacBook Pro units

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): In compliance with the advisory issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), national carrier Air India on Saturday requested passengers not to carry "15-inch Apple Mac Book Pro (purchased between September 2015 - February 2017) as checked-in or hand baggage."

Issuing a public note on Twitter, Air India said, "In view of the advisory by DGCA regarding the transportation of affected lithium batteries by Air, we request our Passengers not to carry 15-inch Apple Mac Book Pro (purchased between September 2015 - February 2017) as checked-in or hand baggage."

The DGCA had on August 26 asked passengers not to fly with older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which have been recalled by Apple, as they may pose a safety risk.

"Consequent upon the recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops by Apple Inc. (sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017) due to fears that their batteries may overheat and pose a safety risk," the advisory stated.

Earlier on June 20, Apple had announced a voluntary recall of the older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contained a battery that may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which has the power to regulate all civil aviation matters in the United States of America had banned all passengers from carrying the model on flights. (ANI)

