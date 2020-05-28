Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 27 (ANI): A 50-year-old man, who is a member of security staff in Air India, has tested positive for coronavirus.
The man is a permanent resident of Delhi.
According to the District Public Relations Office, Ludhiana, the man came back from Delhi on May 25 onboard a domestic flight. (ANI)
Air India security staff tests positive for coronavirus
ANI | Updated: May 27, 2020 03:17 IST
