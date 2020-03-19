Air India to evacuate stranded Indian citizens, students from Rome on Mar 21: Civil Aviation Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday informed that Air India will be mounting a 787-Dreamliner on March 21 to Rome to evacuate stranded Indian citizens including students and travellers.

"On March 21, Air India will be mounting a 787-Dreamliner to Rome to evacuate our students, other travellers or any Indians stranded there. We are in close touch with our mission there," said Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Meanwhile, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry said that the country has sufficient expertise in terms of management of coronavirus.

"We have sufficient expertise in this country in terms of management of this disease COVID-19. Also, N-95 masks are available in adequate quantity in the country," he said.

Pharma Department and Department of Consumer Affairs have been asked to take necessary action against anyone charging exorbitant price for masks, sanitizers, and other health-related logistic material and to facilitate their availability in all hospitals and to people at large, Agarwal said.

Stressing that there is a need to spread awareness on coronavirus, he said: "Today, there is a need for awareness in the community that preventive measures need to be taken. There is no need to panic. Request people to visit the Ministry of Health's website for do's and don'ts."

Punjab on Thursday reported its first death from the novel coronavirus, taking the tally of those killed from the deadly virus to 4.



"The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.



According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

