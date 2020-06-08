Air India to get two Boeing 777 planes for VVIP travel by September

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The first of two Boeing 777 aircraft, which will be used to fly the Prime Minister, Vice President and President, is expected to be delivered to Air India by mid-August and the second aircraft by September, officials said here.

The two aircraft are being retrofitted according to specified parameters.

"One aircraft will be delivered in mid-August this year and the second aircraft is scheduled for delivery by end of September," an official of Civil Aviation Ministry told ANI that.

The officials said that modifications are being done at the facilities of the Boeing company.

The B 777 aircraft will replace B-747 as the Air India One aircraft to fly the top three dignitaries of the country.

Sources said the two aircraft were scheduled to arrive in June 2020 but the delivery was delayed due to COVVID-19. They said officials from PMO, Air Force and the Civil Aviation Ministry had inspected the aircraft before COVID-19 outbreak.

Air India has also invited commanders on deputation for Special Extra Section Flights' (SESF) specifying the requirements to fly the VVIP aircraft. (ANI)

