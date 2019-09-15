Air India to serve low-fat diet to their crew

New Delhi, (India), Sept 15,(ANI): National Carrier Air India (AI) has decided to serve special low-fat diet meals for its crew members.

"Taking into consideration the health factor of the crew, an initiative has been taken by the Director (Operations) to revise the in-flight food menu for the crew members. In view of the above, special low-fat diet meal crew has been worked out on day-wise basis in order to provide light and healthy meal with a home (Indian) touch," read an Air India letter.

The letter further stated, "As per GM catering initially the changed menu will be introduced only on Ex- Delhi/Mumbai flights September 15 midnight on all domestic and international flights."

Taking consideration of the health of cabin crew, the letter further said that, "The above same low diet food is applicable for all flying crew i.e cockpit (pilot) and cabin crew."

The initiative of Air operator comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' movement. (ANI)

