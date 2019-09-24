Air India to serve special Navratra meal to passengers from Sept 29

New Delhi, [India], Sept 24,(ANI): Air India will serve special Navratra meal to its passengers during the nine-day festival of Navratri from September 29 to October 7, an official statement from the national carrier read.

Aloo-kuttoo pakora, fruit compote, makhana dry fruit kheer, french fries, plain yoghurt and imli chutney will be served to passengers in all domestic sectors during Navratri festival, Air India said.

The airline has also asked the concerned authorities to "use rock salt for all preparations".

"Please also note that these Navratra meals are to be supplied over and above the existing supply of various types of special meals being uplifted on our flights. You are advised to revise the non-vegetarian and vegetarian and the ratio of food for our flights from September 29 to October 7," Air India directed its officials.

A significant Hindu festival, Navratri is celebrated every year across the country with great enthusiasm, zeal and reverence. (ANI)

