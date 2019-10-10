Air India training IAF pilots to fly new Boeing 777 aircraft for VVIP fleet

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:20 IST

Amidst backlash, Rahul Gandhi returns to India from foreign trip

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday returned to India amidst criticism from ruling BJP as well as his own party leaders ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. The Gandhi scion is in Surat to appear before court in connection with two defamation ca