Air India urges pilots who submit resignations to talk with management

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): In a move to retain 65 Air India (AI) pilots who submitted their resignation, the AI management has called all of them to hold a discussion over the same with the management.

The management has called all the pilots to hold meetings on December 27 or 28 as per their convenience, with the Director, Operations.

"In view of a high number of the resignation of pilots (P1 and P2) Pilot 1 and Pilot 2, director operation would like to meet you all in person. Pilots who are available and are not rostered for flying duties are invited to meet the director operation at the Air India office in Delhi," read an official mail sent by Director Operation of the AI to pilots.

Airline sources said out of 65 pilots, a total of 26 pilots' resignation was accepted by AI management and the rest of the pilots are currently serving their notice period.

Confirming the management's call for a meeting with resigned pilots the Air India spokesperson said, "The resignations of pilots would not affect our operations. We have more than 1700 pilots."

Recently ANI had reported that AI pilots and Aircraft Maiantainace Engineer (AMEs) have submitted their resignation to the management at a large scale due to uncertainty over the future of IA.

Earlier this month, pilots of the public carrier had also written a letter to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, over unpaid salaries. Shortly after, the AMEs too had started resigning from AI. (ANI)

